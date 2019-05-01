CL Girls fall to Comets

(Above) Maranda Harrison was the lone winner when the team faced Charles City last week. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Charles City handed the Clear Lake girls tennis team an 8-1 loss last week. The Lions now have a record of 11-25 on the season.

Clear Lake’s number one singles player, Maranda Harrison, was the lone Lion to get a victory. She topped Jodi Sindlinger in a close 10-7 battle.

Singles

Maranda Harrison (CL) over Jodi Sindlinger, 10-7

Amy Boggess (CC) over Jessica Theobald, 10-3

Kayla Kellogg (CC) over Kaylee Nosbisch, 10-2

Taylor Walters (CC) over Stephanie Penning, 10-1

Lauren Connelly (CC) over Kaley Meyer, 10-0

Jacie Wink (CC) over Kara Reineke, 10-4

Doubles

Sindlinger/Boggess (CC) over Harrison/Nosbisch, 10-3

Kellogg/Walters (CC) over Theobold/Penning, 10-4

Connelly/Wink (CC) over Meyer/Reineke, 10-1

Doubles JV sets

Dani Mennenga/Lydia Futrell won, 2-1

Emily Theiss/Aimee Groeneweg won, 2-0

Ashlyn Fread /Kara Branstad tied, 1-1

Kennadi Colbert/Emily Roberts tied, 1-1

Chloe O’Keefe /Becca Rogers won, 2-0

Maycee Wilkie/Avery Dillavou won, 2-0

Alivia Hauge/Emily Theiss tied, 1-1