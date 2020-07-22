CL girls fall to Algona in Regional semi-finals

by Marianne Gasaway

Sixth ranked Algona ended Clear Lake’s season in the Regional semi-finals played Friday in Algona. The Lions wrapped up the COVID-19 abbreviated schedule with a record of 8-9.

Algona 7, CL 3

The Lions watched their Class 3A Region 6 semi-final game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 7-3 loss to Algona on Friday. Sixth ranked Algona (13-1) scored on a single by Alyssa Hentges in the first inning, a grand slam by Kenzie Carrigan and a single by Lillian Etherington in the second inning.

Coach Austin Peterson said his team struggled at the start.

“They just took advantage of some mistakes and we were down by six in the first two innings, but I like how our team kept fighting. We were able to put some runs in and were able to put people on base, but couldn’t dig ourselves out of the hole we created in the first inning.”

The coach said the plan for the game was to cut their strikeouts from 17 the first time the teams played to three. In fact, the Lions lost despite out-hitting Algona 14 to seven.

Kennadi Colbert paced the team with three hits. Julia Merfeld, Sara Faber and Emeny Brattrud each had two hits.

Kameryn Etherington went three-for-three at the plate and earned the victory on the rubber for Algona. She surrendered three runs on 14 hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.

The Lions were down 6-0 when they scored their first run in the top of the fifth inning. Brattrud singled, but was thrown out advancing to second on a ball hit to the pitcher by Layne Lester. A Bella Parker single moved Lester to third, but she was thrown out advancing to home on a bunt single by Emily Theiss. Merfeld also singled in the inning, sending Parker to third. She stole home for the run.

Parker also did her best to get things going for the Lions in the seventh. She walked to start the inning, and was joined on base by Merfeld, who singled with one out. The rally was dampened when Colbert doubled, but Parker was picked off at second. Faber kept hopes alive with a ground ball to the shortstop which scored Merfeld and Colbert, making the score 7-3. Unfortunately, that’s where the score stayed.

“With having to start a season after three months off I am proud of our girls and their parents responded in making this a safe and fun summer,” said Coach Peterson.

Ashlyn Fread took the loss for Clear Lake. She allowed five hits and six runs over two innings, striking out three. Alivia Hauge threw four innings, allowing one run on two hits. She struck out one. Each pitcher gave up a home run.

“I am really proud of our seniors,” said Coach Peterson, referring to Merfeld, Colbert, Faber and Parker. “These four seniors helped to turn our program around since their eighth grade years. They helped to turn the program and have been great models on how to do things the right way. We will miss them next year. Going into next year I feel we have the pieces in place to do some great things as long as people continue to work hard in the off-season.”

CL 14, Forest City 1 (4)

Five runs batted in from Julia Merfeld helped lead Clear Lake Lions past Forest City 14-1 on Wednesday, July 15, in the Regional Tournament opener. Merfeld drove in runs with two doubles in the third and a triple in the fourth.

Forest City actually got on the board first with one run in the first inning. The Lions secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the third.

Bella Parker got things going in the third with a double, followed by a bunt single from Emily Theiss. Merfeld’s double scored both runners. Kennadi Colbert followed with a single to score Merfeld, making the score 3-1. With no outs the Lions kept the pressure on. Sara Faber and Annika Nelson walked and Chelsey Holck singled to score her teammates. With one out, Layne Lester singled a line drive to right field and Parker joined her on base with another hit in her second appearance at the plate in the inning. A second double from Merfeld resulted in an RBI and an 8-1 lead.

Clear Lake ended the game in the fourth with a hits from Faber and Holck. Faber came home on a bunt single to third by Jaden Ainley. Parker delivered a double, allowing Holck and Ainley to score on an outfield error. Extra base hits kept raining down, as Theiss doubled and Merfeld tripled, scoring Theiss. A single by Colbert brought Merfeld in for a 14-1 lead.

The Indians could not get anything going in the bottom of the fourth and the game ended by rule.

Ashlyn Fread was the winning pitcher for the Lions. She allowed six hits and one run over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking zero.

“I was really proud of how the girls responded. After being down for a couple of innings it was nice to see that they stuck with it and were able to hit the ball and take control of the game,” said Coach Peterson. “Ashlyn did a great job of pitching for us.”