CL girls drop a close one

(Above) Clear Lake pitcher Alivia Hauge pitched all nine innings for the Lions. She struck out six batters. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake softball team went to extra innings in their first game of the season on Monday, June 15, but fell to Iowa Falls-Alden, 4-2.

“Overall I was really happy with our play,” said Head Coach Austin Peterson. “To go from three months of no competition to a nine inning game was a lot. It was nice to see the girls stick with it mentally and stay in the game.”

The Cadets got on the board first with two runs in the third inning. Clear Lake scored their first run in the fourth inning and another in the sixth inning to knot the score, 2-2. The Lions had an opportunity in the bottom of the seventh inning, with a runner on third with two outs, but a fly out ended that chance. They had another opportunity in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a lead, with a runner on second, but a fly out to centerfield shut down that chance too.

IF-A took over in the top of the ninth inning, scoring two runs. The Lions left two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth to end the game, 4-2.

“We had chances to win at the end, but couldn’t find that key hit. As the season continues, we hope to have that hit when we need it,” said Peterson.

Alivia Hauge pitched all nine innings. She gave up two earned runs and 12 hits. She walked two and struck out six.

Julia Merfeld led the team at the plate, going 2/3 with a double and she scored a run. Layne Lester scored the other Lion run. She was 1/3 at the plate. Chelsey Holck was 1/4 on the night and she recorded an RBI. Emeny Brattrud was 2/3 at the plate.

The team travels to Humboldt tonight (Wednesday, June 17). Game time is 7:30 p.m. On Friday, June 19, the Lions are at Charles City for a 7 p.m. game. Monday, June 22, the team hosts Webster City at 7:30 p.m. They have another home game on Tuesday, June 23, against Bishop Garrigan at 7:30 p.m.