CL girls dominate CAL on the soccer field

(Above) The girls soccer team used team work to defeat GHV in action on Thursday. Pictured (L-R): Jordan Mayland, Autumn Van Horn, Kristina Miller and Carsyn Holland. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

After a weather delay to start the season, the Clear Lake girls soccer team finally got to take the field Tuesday, April 5, against CAL. The Lions made it worth the wait and dominated, 10-0.

“It was a good game to start with,” said Head Coach Greg Jennings. “We were able to get all the girls some playing time and they played pretty well.”

Brooklyn Eden ended the night with three goals for the Lions. Freshman Addison Jones added two goals, along with junior Emily Benitz. Jordan Maryland got her first goal of the season and Kristina Miller came out of the Lion defense to add two more.

“Autumn VanHorn played a big part in the game by distributing the ball well,” added Coach Jennings. “She added a pair of assists.”

The 10 score mercy rule ended the game early.

Humboldt 2, CL 1

Monday, April 11, the Lions traveled to Humboldt. Coach Jennings said that despite playing well all the way through, Humboldt claimed a 2-1 victory.

Clear Lake’s Addison Jones found success early with a ball played from Brooklyn Eden to put the Lions up, 1-0.

“Humboldt is one of those teams that you have to be careful with,” said Jennings. “They seem to linger around.”

The Wildcats tied up the game early in the second half with a 50-yard shot that caught some wind and was just out of reach of freshman goalie Rowan O’Keefe.

“Our defense was great,” said Jennings. “Emily Theiss had a fantastic game, along with solid play from Kristina Miller, Carsyn Holland and Olivia Fausnaugh . We out shot and out played the Wildcats the entire game, but fell short. The loss was