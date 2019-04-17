CL girls compete in two meets

by Marianne Gasaway

Macy Mixdorf earned a runner-up and two third place finishes to lead the Lions at the Hanover Relays held Tuesday, April 9, in Algona.

The Lions were sixth in the seven-team field. Humboldt topped the host school, 185.5 to 163, for the team title.

Mixdorf finished second in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:16.76. Teammate Olivia Amos was fourth in the event in 1:19.52. Mixdorf and Amos joined Bella Parker and Ashley Archer to place third in the shuttle hurdle relay in a time of 1:14.02.

The Distance Medley team of Mixdorf, Gabi Gonzalez, Riley Cooney and Katelyn Moore was also third in 5:04.29.

Other place winners included:

•400M: Laney Lester, 8th, 1:12.59

•800M: Lester, 6th, 2:57.04

•100 hurdles: Amos, 6th, 18.28; Parker, 8th, 18.60

•Discus: Julia Merfeld, 8th, 77’01”

•Shot put: Mikayla VanderPloeg, 6th, 30’11.50”

•4x100: Sky Toyne, Kennedy Kallenbach, Archer, Gabi Gonzalez, 7th, 59.27

•4x200: Toynbe, Kallenbach, Archer, Sharrell Lee, 5th, 2:07.25

•4x400: Riley Cooney, Mixdorf, Merfeld, Lester, 5th, 5:01.10

•4x800: Cooney, Katelyn Moore, Jillian Enke, Lester, 4th, 11:19.07

•Sprint Medley: Toyne, Kallenbach, Gonzalez, Merfeld, 7th, 2:12.36

Saints Relays

The Clear Lake girls were a little short-handed due to illness and injury, but according to Coach Shawn Puttmann the Lions improved in all events while competing at the Saints Relays Monday, April 8. The host team won the meet with 183 points, followed closely by Osage with 165. Riceville (69), GHV (65), Clear Lake (59) and Nashua-Plainfield (55) comprised the rest of the field.

Clear Lake’s highest placement in the meet was third. Olivia Amos finished third in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 18.30, while Macy Mixdorf ran the 400 hurdles in 1:18.23 for the same placement.

Amos and Mixforf were also part of the Lions’ Shuttle Hurdle team which was third in 1:14.38. That relay also included Bella Parker and Ashley Archer.

Clear Lake Sprint Medley relay with Sky Toyne, Kennedy Kallenbach, Gabriela Gonzalez and Emily LeFevre placed third in 2:08.22.

Other placements included:

•100M: Chloe Kruger, 5th, 15.25; Julia Merfeld, 6th, 15.29

•200M: Emily LeFevre, 6th, 31.17

•400M: Riley Cooney, 5th; 1:11.74

•800M: Haley Jackson, 6th, 3:25.65

•4x100: Sky Toyne, Kennedy Kallenbach, Ashley Archer, Sharrell Lee, 5th, 1:00.06

•4x200: Toyne, Kallenbach, Archer, Lee, 5th, 2:05.34

•4x400: Amos, LeFevre, Mixdorf, Laney Lester, 4th, 4:50.09

•4x800: Cooney, LeFevre, Jillian Enke, Lester, 4th, 11:57.91

•Distance Medley: Mixdorf, Gonzalez, LeFevre, Lester, 4th, 5:07.00

•Shot put: Mikayla VanderPloeg, 6th, 32’4”

•Discus: VanderPloeg, 6th, 64’7”

Junior Varsity

•4x100: Chloe Kruger, Enke, Jackson, Kirsten Branstad, 3rd, 1:03.11

•4x200: Kruger, Merfeld, Jackson, Branstad, 3rd, 2:17.06

•Long jump: Enke, 1st, 13’0.75”