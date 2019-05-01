CL girls compete at Indian Relays

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s Distance Medley relay set a personal best on a great night to run at the Indian Relays in Forest City. The Lions finished fifth among six teams in Class A with 30 points. Iowa Falls-Alden won the class with 157 points; Algona was runner-up with 138 and Forest City was close behind with 136.

The Distance Medley was Clear Lake’s highest placing event. The team of Macy Mixdorf, Olivia Amos, Emily LeFevre and Riley Cooney were second in a time of 4:51.81.

Mixdorf also earned a third place finish in the 400 meter hurdles in 1:18.30. Amos was sixth in the 100 hurdles in 18.07 and Cooney came in sixth in the 800 meters in 2:55.52.

Other placements included:

•4x200: Sky Toyne, Kennedy Kallenbach, Ashley Archer, Sharrell Lee, 5th, 2:02.71

•4x400: LeFevre, Laney Lester, Jillian Enke, Cooney, 4th, 4:48.29

•Sprint Medley: Toyne, Amos, Mixdorf, Lefèvre, 5th, 2:05.27

JV placements:

•1500 meters: Chloe Williamson, 4th, 7:47.40

•4x100: Chloe Kruger, Lee, Mikayla VanderPloeg, Julia Merfeld, 3rd, 59.74

•4x200: Kruger, Enke, VanderPloeg, Haley Jackson, 5th, 2:10.34

•Sprint Medley: Bella Parker, Archer, Enke, Lester, 2nd, 2:10.51

•Distance Medley: Williamson, Lee, Jackson, Kruger, 4th, 6:02.75

•Shuttle hurdle: Amos, Parker, Archer, Mixdorf, 3rd, 3rd, 1:13.65

Hampton Relays

The Lions were a bit short-handed but enjoyed a nice night to run at Hampton Friday, April 26. Forest City won the meet with 166-points, followed by Charles City with 120. The Lions were ninth with 35.

Clear Lake’s best finish came in the shuttle hurdle. Olivia Amos, Sky Toyne, Ashley Archer and Macy Mixdorf ran the race in 1:13.99 to finish third.

A pair of Lions grabbed fourth place finishes in individual events. Jillian Enke posted a time of 1:10.28 in the 400 and Amos was fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.70.

Other placements included:

•800: Riley Cooney, 8th, 2:50.96

•100 hurdles: Mixdorf, 7th, 18.86

•400 hurdles: Mixdorf, 6th, 1:17.72

•Shot put: Mikayla VanderPloeg, 5th, 33’10”

•4x100: Toyne, Kennedy Kallenbach, Archer, Sharrell Lee, 8th, 57.77

•4x200: Julia Merfeld, Chloe Kruger, Archer, Lee, 8th, 2:03.73

•4x400: Layne Lester, Enke, Mergelt, Cooney, 8th, 4:55.43

•Sprint Medley: Toyne, Amos, Gabi Gonzalez, Enke, 8th, 2:07.17

•Distance Medley: Lee, Gonzalez, Mixdorf, Cooney, 4th, 5:00.03