CL girls battle to a victory

(Above) Xada Johnson recorded 16 kills and 19 digs against St. Edmond. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Lion fans were treated to an exciting North Central Conference volleyball match Thursday night. Clear Lake hosted St. Edmond and battled to a victory in five games.

The Lions had to mount a comeback to claim the win.

“We lost the first two sets— too many errors and just couldn’t find our groove,” said Coach Heather Johnson. “The girls cleaned up our setting and hitting and battled back the next three sets to win in a nail-biting fifth set, 16-14.”

St. Ed’s jumped out to a 2-0 lead by scores of 25-21 and 25-23 to start the match. However, the Lions stayed alive with a 25-16 win in the third and repeated the score in the fourth, forcing a deciding sixth game.

Xada Johnson was dominant at the net with 16 kills in the match. She also contributed 19 digs.

Jaden Ainley also had an outstanding game, serving at 100 percent with four aces. She made 20 digs and put down eight kills.

Ava Richtsmeier and Hannah Blaha each contributed seven kills and three blocks. Grace Meyers slammed down four kills.

Emily Theiss and Ashlyn Fread set up the offense with 21 and 19 assists respectively.

Makella Jacobs recorded a team-high 24 digs.