CL competes in a dual and a triangular

The Clear Lake wrestling team closed out 2019 with a flurry. Lion grapplers competed in a dual meet at Spencer and a triangular with North Central Conference rivals Algona and Webster City. Then they headed to the highly touted Battle of Waterloo. A report from the 32-team Battle of Waterloo will appear in next week’s Mirror-Reporter. Full results were not available at press time.

“We wrestled nine duals in five days with all nine being on the road,” said Coach Doug Munn. “We found out a lot about our wrestlers this week. Several kids turned the corner over that stretch and now realize what it takes to compete at the varsity level. This break has came at a good time; it will give a chance to regroup, heal up from a few bumps and bruises and gear up for the stretch run. We are back at it on Jan. 4 at the Hampton duals.”

Spencer 63, CL 12

Clear Lake freshman Max Currier recorded a fall at 120-pounds and Conner O’Tool (170) and Dylan Kruckenberg (220) each won by decision, but that was all for the Lions at Spencer on Tuesday, Dec. 17. They were downed 63-12 at the non-conference meet.

VARSITY

160: Isaiah Spencer (SPEN) over Thomas Gansen (CLLA) (Fall 2:39) 170: Conner O`Tool (CLLA) over Samuel Brandt (SPEN) (Dec 11-4) 182: Mikey Jordan (SPEN) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 2:12) 195: Brogan Seier (SPEN) over Hunter Trenary (CLLA) (Fall 0:55) 220: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Logan Huckfelt (SPEN) (Dec 6-4) 285: Xander Cheevers (SPEN) over Alex Flickinger (CLLA) (Fall 1:21) 106: Case Cauthron (SPEN) over Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) (Fall 3:13) 113: Gabe Cauthron (SPEN) over Roman Gabrielson (CLLA) (Fall 3:21) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over Kage Lohman (SPEN) (Fall 3:11) 126: Jackson Schultz (SPEN) over (CLLA) (For.) 132: TJ Arnold (SPEN) over Conner Morey (CLLA) (Fall 4:13) 138: Bryson Blair (SPEN) over Isaiah Smith (CLLA) (Fall 4:38) 145: Cole Rutter (SPEN) over Anthony Aragon (CLLA) (Dec 3-0) 152: Calvin Tighe (SPEN) over Sasha Hrubes (CLLA) (Fall 3:24)

JUNIOR VARSITY

CL 18, SPENCER 12

132: Carter Markwardt (CLLA) over Izak Peterson (SPEN) (Fall 0:56) 138: Kennadi Colbert (CLLA) over Emma Strohman (SPEN) (Fall 2:33) 145: Hunter Rieck (CLLA) over Luis Discua (SPEN) (Fall 1:11) 182: Kael Brandt (SPEN) over Hayden Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 2:59) 182: Jordan Judez (SPEN) over Carter Morey (CLLA) (Fall 0:48)

Algona 49, CL 23

Webster City 49, CL 30

Algona recorded three pins and a major decision in the final four matches to come away with a 49-23 victory on Dec. 19. Isaiah Smith (138) had a pin for the Lions. Max Currier (120) and Thomas Gansen (160) each won by major decision and Conner O’Tool (170) squeezed out a 7-6 decision.

Against Webster City, Max Currier remained unbeaten in the week and won by fall at 120. Isaiah Smith recorded his second fall of the night at 138-pounds and Thomas Gansen put his opponent on his back at 160-pounds. Hunter Trenary (182) and Dylan Kruckenberg (220) also won by fall in the 49-30 match.

ALGONA 49, CL 23

106: Jacob Zabka (ALGO) over Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) (Fall 0:38) 113: Radaisyia Thomas (ALGO) over (CLLA) (For.) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over Reece Eakins (ALGO) (MD 10-0) 126: Hayden Thompson (ALGO) over (CLLA) (For.) 132: Conner Morey (CLLA) over (ALGO) (For.) 138: Isaiah Smith (CLLA) over Gavin Bowman (ALGO) (Fall 2:46) 145: Brandon Harris (ALGO) over Anthony Aragon (CLLA) (Dec 5-1) 152: Hunter Berry (ALGO) over Sasha Hrubes (CLLA) (Fall 1:10) 160: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Luke McKenna (ALGO) (MD 10-1) 170: Conner O`Tool (CLLA) over Collin Murphy (ALGO) (Dec 7-6) 182: Spencer Long (ALGO) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 3:59) 195: Cole Lewis (ALGO) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) (MD 10-2) 220: Andrew Hamilton (ALGO) over Jacob DiCamillo (CLLA) (Fall 1:28) 285: Gavin Meints (ALGO) over Alex Flickinger (CLLA) (Fall 0:50)

WEBSTER CITY 49, CL 30

106: Camron Phetxoumphone (WECI) over Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) (Fall 0:16) 113: Brayden Henely (WECI) over (CLLA) (For.) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over Reece Sadler (WECI) (Fall 4:44) 126: Codey Berg (WECI) over (CLLA) (For.) 132: Chase Rattenborg (WECI) over Conner Morey (CLLA) (Fall 3:49) 138: Isaiah Smith (CLLA) over Ryan Zutleau (WECI) (Fall 1:35) 145: Nick Gasca (WECI) over Anthony Aragon (CLLA) (Fall 3:07) 152: Evan Estlund (WECI) over Sasha Hrubes (CLLA) (MD 23-12) 160: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Cole Bingham (WECI) (Fall 2:48) 170: CJ Hisler (WECI) over Conner O`Tool (CLLA) (Dec 3-2) 182: Hunter Trenary (CLLA) over Truman Klein (WECI) (Fall 4:26) 195: Dylan Burnette (WECI) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 2:37) 220: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Broden Miller (WECI) (Fall 0:23) 285: Trey Shannon (WECI) over Alex Flickinger (CLLA) (Fall 0:55)