CL Classical purchases former Sunset School

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake Classical, a private Christian school located in Clear Lake, has announced the purchase of the former Sunset Elementary School from Waterloo/Cedar Falls developer Dolly James LLC.

In December 2020, Dr. Cory Gerdts, headmaster of CLC, shared the news the school would be leasing the Sunset building on Mars Hills Drive. Necessary zoning changes were completed in early 2021 and renovation work has been underway to ready the facility for Pre-kindergarten through fourth grade classes to occupy the building in the fall.

A significant fundraising effort is now underway to provide for the purchase and upgrades.

“When we signed a five-year lease in the fall, they (Dolly James) were aware we wanted to purchase the building,” explained Gerdts. “Ultimately it worked out and we think the neighborhood and general community is excited about us being in the building.”

Jim Sulentick and Brent Dahlstrom purchased the school site in June 2018 and agreed to not close on the property until the school district had completed an addition at Clear Creek Elementary. That move was made in 2019. Since that time the building has sat empty. A call to the developers was not returned by presstime Tuesday.

Closing on the sale is set for late summer.

Gerdts said Clear Lake Classical has set a goal to raise $600,000 to cover the purchase and renovation of the building and school grounds. To date, more than $450,000 has been raised.

“Generous early commitments provided us with the funds to purchase the building and now we are in the process of raising additional funds,” said Gerdts.