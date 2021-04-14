CL boys track places third at Charlie Bunn Relays

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake boys track team traveled to the Charlie Bunn Relays held in Humboldt on Friday, April 9. Humboldt won their own meet with 188 points. Webster City was second with 145.

“There were 30 total personal records set at the meet, which shows the improvement the guys are making on a daily basis,” said Coach Troy Tysdahl.

The Lions picked up a majority of their team points in the relay events, with six teams placing in the top three. Clear Lake had two relay teams win their events. The 4x200 meter relay team of Zeke Nelson, Jakob Myers, Jay Kapler and Austin Warnke won their race in 1:35.54. Warnke also anchored the Sprint Medley team that included Tanner Reimann, Jagger Schmitt and Jay Kapler. The Sprint Medley team ran the race in 1:40.40.

Two relay teams claimed runner-up honors. The 4x400 team of Reimann, Nelson, Schmitt and Justin Wright, finished with a time of 3:30.38. The Shuttle Hurdle team of Nelson, PJ Feuerbach, Jack Crane and Tyson Cooley finished second with a time of 1:06.06.

“Austin had a strong night anchoring two winning relays,” said Tysdahl. “Our hurdlers also continue to improve with a season best by over a second in the Shuttle Hurdle.”

The 4x800 meter relay team finished third with a time of 9:18.17. The team included Leo Tolentino, Vlad Starrett, Jack Englin and Joe Faber. Also placing third was the 4x100 team of Jaden O’Brien Green, Myers, Kapler and Warnke with a time of 46.53.

Tanner Reimann, Justin Wright and Crane had individual. Reimann was second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.68. Wright was second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:01.08. Crane picked up a third place finish in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.43.

Coach Tysdahl is hoping for a strong week in the hopes that a few events qualify for the Drake Relays.

“The commitment and dedication the team has shown so far has been outstanding.”

Other events garnering points and finishing in the top eight included:

•400 Meter Dash: Schmitt, fifth, 53.59

•3200 Meter Run: Jaden Wright, eighth, 12:04.03

•110 Meter Hurdles: Crane, eighth, 18.17

•Distance Medley: Jordan Bergman, Cardon Odor, Aidan Manemann, Andrew Mixdorf, fifth, 4:04.56