CL boys tennis team falls to Mason City

(Above) Clear Lake senior Mac Adams gives it his all during a singles match Monday against Mason City. The Lions dropped the meet, 7-2. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake boys tennis team opened the season with a 7-2 loss at Mason City on Monday, April 1.

According to Coach Rich Peters, the first meet of the season was a learning experience.

“I was able to see what we need to work on. We need to get better at executing our game,” said Coach Peters. “I was pleased with the effort in singles. We lost a lot of close matches.”

Erik McHenry had a good first outing for the Lions. He was a 7-5, 6-3 winner in singles over JJ Wickman. He then teamed with Jackson Loge for a doubles victory, 6-7, 6-1, 10-7.

Singles

Brian Vandenberg (MC) over Mac Adams, 6-1 6-0

James Matthews (MC) over Aaron Blum, 6-1 6-0

Lane Kruger (MC) over Carter Olk, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5

Joey Hansen (MC) over Noah Mason, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7

Erik McHenry (CL) over JJ Wickman, 7-5, 6-3

Zach Mulholland (MC) over Jackson Loge, 6-7, 6-1, 10-7

Doubles

Vandenberg/Matthews (MC) over Adams/Blum, 6-3, 6-0

Kruger/Hansen (MC) over Olk/Mason, 6-4, 6-0

McHenry/Loge (CL) over Wickman/Mulholland, 6-4, 6-2

JV Results

Brody Kuhlmeier/Kanon Goeman lost, 6-4

Brody Kuhlmeier/Theo Swanson won, 6-2

Brody Kuhlmeier won, 6-0

Kanon Goeman/Jaxson Gerhardt lost, 6-4

Cale Schmitz/Jaxon Gerhardt won, 6-1

Nathan Lollar/Hunter Hill lost, 6-3

Gavin Rich/Tim Swanson lost, 6-4, and tied, 4-4

Hunter Hill/Theo Swanson lost, 6-0

Nathan Lollar/Cale Schmitz won, 6-1