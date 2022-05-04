CL boys soccer team tops Mason City falls to IF-A

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys soccer team moved to 3-4 overall last week by splitting matches with Iowa Falls-Alden and Mason City. The score was 1-0 in both contests.

After hosting Webster City Monday, the Lions are at Humboldt Thursday.

IF-A 1, CL 0

Monday, April 25, was another cold, windy night for spring sports. The Lions had the wind in the first half at Iowa Falls, but couldn’t capitalize in an evenly matched game. Both teams had a couple of chances to score, but no one was able to get one through for a 0-0 halftime score.

“We were able to have good spells of possession, but we also had moments where we lacked some focus and ended up defending our box heavily,” said Clear Lake Coach Zach Hall.

It was more of the same in the second half. The Lions had limited chances to score, but IF-A was able to get a perfect through ball past the defense 18-minutes into the second half to go up 1-0.

“We made a good push the last 10-15 minutes to equalize, but couldn’t find the back of the net,” said Hall. The match ended in favor of IF-A, 1-0.

“Our defense of Mitchel Conway, Braeden Roske, Zaden Martinez and Christopher Molander played extremely well, dealing with the wind and talented forwards of IF-A,” added Hall.

Lion goal keeper Hunter Trenary ended the night with six saves.

CL 1, MC 0

Thursday provided another close game that went back and forth in the first