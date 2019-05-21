CL boys qualify for State Golf Championship

by Marianne Gasaway

There’s just one more goal left to achieve for the Clear Lake boys golf team this season. The Lions checked another one off their list Friday, as they qualified for the Class 3A State Championship.

The Lions, who are sixth with a record of 45-5, finished as runner-up to Central DeWitt at the District meet played at Manchester. Central DeWitt finished with a score of 324; the Lions were two shots back at 326.

Hogan Hansen, a freshman from Waverly-Shell Rock, was the medalist with a 72. Clear Lake’s Tate Storbeck edged Braden Larsen, of West Delaware, by one stroke to finish as runner-up with a 75.

“With all the struggles down the stretch, which included a poor +15 on the last four holes with our scorers, Central DeWitt, the two time defending champs, only beat us by two,” said Clear Lake Coach Eric Perry. “That is pretty good, as I thought we had the tournament won, hands down. Bad mistake by me that we need to concentrate on this week. We have been competing in practice that includes finishing the last three holes.”

Perry said he felt like his team let up in the final holes, helping Central DeWitt to the win.

“It’s not like the kids gave up, I’d never accuse them of that, but mentally, they broke down. We pride ourselves and call that one of our strengths of our team and program, so that was disappointing.

The good news is we’ve survived the post-season. Many programs don’t achieve this.

Clear Lake High School Golf as qualified for the state tournament 23 out of the last 27 state tournaments. Its nice to be included in school history.”

Storbeck got off to a rough start, finishing four-over after four holes. The senior was still four over with two holes to go, but bogeyed and birdied the next two to finish with a (37-38) 75.

“He needed reminding on the fourth hole, he has made up stokes all year. He continued his dominance placing second. To play the remaining holes even par, shows how strong he is,” said Perry.

Jack Barragy and Tyler Eaton both posted 83s for the Lions.

“Jack (37-46) finished the front nine two-over, but 10-over the back nine, hurt our scoring. Jack has been pacing our team right behind Tate all year. He can be explosive with his driver. His short game failed him down the stretch, so he was very disappointed,” said Perry.

“Tyler (40-43) continues to scramble. He was the opposite of Jack, but scored the same. Tyler’s tee shots have been a struggle all year. He keeps a steady score with his touch around the greens. If he figures out how to get off the tee this weekend, he is in contention.”

Carter Backhaus provided Clear Lake final counting score, a (41-44) 85.

“Carter didn’t finish his round on a positive note, as well. He finished double, double bogey on the last two hole. As coaches, we are still proud of his season.”

Eric Ritter and Easton DeVries also represented the Lions.

“Eric and Easton continue to