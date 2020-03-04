CL boys pound IF-A to move to Substate final

(Above) Clear Lake’s Brody Kuhlemeier and Nick Danielson box in an Iowa Falls-Alden player. The Lions topped the Cadets, 70-39, to move on to the Substate final game to be played tonight, Wednesday, March 4, against Ballard in Webster City. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Lion boys roared into the Substate final tonight (7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4) by pummeling Iowa Falls-Alden, 70-39, in a game played Thursday, Feb. 27, in Clear Lake.

The Substate final was scheduled to be played Monday, however the Iowa High School Athletic Association approved a delay so the game would not compete with the Clear Lake girls basketball teams’ State Tournament game at 8:30 p.m. Monday. The Lions will take on Ballard (17-6) Wednesday at Webster City for the chance to go to State. Ballard topped Algona in overtime Thursday to advance.

“Ballard is a very athletic team that likes to push the ball and run a lot in transition,” said Clear Lake Coach Jeremey Ainley. “They will present a big challenge to us.”

Thursday, it was the Lions who were pushing the ball and keeping IF-A on their heels all night.

“I was happy with our demeanor and how we started. We were defensively locked in,” said Clear Lake Coach Jeremey Ainley. “We contested shots and made them work to get good offense.”

The Lions jumped out to a 14-8 first quarter lead and held the Cadets to just 1/15 shooting in the second quarter for a 24-11 halftime lead. Shooting woes continued in the third for IF-A, as they made just two of 16 shot attempts. Through three quarters the Cadets shot at just 14 percent, while the Lions were a red hot 10 for 14 (71 percent).

Three quick stops in the fourth quarter led to a running clock. Coach Ainley emptied his bench in the fourth quarter, but the blowout continued.

On the night the Lions shot at 48 percent (30/62), compared to 25 percent (14/56) for IF-A. The Lions out rebounded their opponent 43-21.

Carson Toebe and Andrew Formanek provided a powerful one-two punch with 17 and 16 points respectively. Toebe’s total included three treys. Jaylen DeVries earned his 11-points in the paint. He was also the leader in rebounds with 15. Formanek was next with 11.

Kody Kearns added nine points, Nick Danielson had six, and Eric Ritter put in four-points. Jack Barragy added three-points and Joe Faber and Brody Kuhlmeier each had two-points.

Defensively, the Lions held the Cadets’ leading scorer, Karson Sharar, to 2/18 shooting, finishing 18-points below his average. Logan Aldinger led IF-A with 15 points.

“I was really happy for the seniors to close out an already outstanding career on their home court in that fashion,” added Ainley. “They deserve it -- protected a court they have contributed to winning 33 games straight on. I am very proud of their mindset.”