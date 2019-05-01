CL boys golf team captures NCC Dual Championship

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake captured the North Central Conference Dual Championship with wins over Hampton-Dumont and St. Ed’s Monday, April 29, in Hampton. The Lions wrapped up a perfect 7-0 conference season by posting a score of 174. St. Ed’s was next with 183 and the host Bulldogs came in with a score of 224.

Clear Lake’s overall record now stands at 25-2.

Tate Storbeck led the Lions to the conference wins with a two-over par medalist round of 39. Jack Barragy’s 41, Carter Backhaus’ 46 and Tyler Eaton’s 47 provided the victory. Eric Ritter and Andrew Crane posted scores of 51 and 55 respectively.

CL 157, WC 166

C-G-D 185, Algona 190

Clear Lake’s Jack Barragy fired a 36 on his home course and helped to lead the Lions to wins over Webster City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Algona on Monday, April 22. Barragy earned medalist honors, shooting one stroke better than Webster City’s Nathan Ferrell.

“Jack Barragy is our most improved golfer this year. He has taken his mental game to a different level,” said Head Coach Eric Perry. “He is getting stronger and stronger each meet. His short game as improved a lot.”

Tate Storbeck was next for the Lions with a 39. Tyler Eaton and Eric Ritter helped the team with rounds of 40 and 42 respectively. Also competing was Carter Backhaus and Andrew Crane with a 45 and 49.

In junior varsity competition, Webster City had the low score with a 191. The Lions were second with 201. Algona carded a 213 and C-G-D finished with a 229.

Easton DeVries paced the Lions with a round of 41. Ben Blaha had a 50, Dylan Kruckenberg 51 and AJ Stevenson 59.

CL 156, Humboldt 158, C-G-D- 174

The Lions were two strokes better than host Humboldt on Friday, April 26. Clear Lake’s Tate Storbeck claimed medalist honors with a 37. Jack Barragy and Carter Backhaus each had rounds of 39. Eric Ritter rounded out the scoring with a 41.

Also competing for the Lions was Tyler Eaton and Easton DeVries with scores of 42 and 47 respectively.

“Tate is just a steady performer. He has taken his game to a different level this year,” said Coach Perry. “Tate has worked so hard on and off the course. He is a good example of work ethic.”

Clear Lake’s junior varsity team also finished on top. The Lions posted a score of 187 to easily defeat Humboldt and C-G-D with 206 and 208.

Andrew Crane was the top JV finisher with a round of 43. Dylan Kruckenberg came in with a 44, Ben Blaha had a 48 and AJ Stevenson had a 52. Carson Kern and Ethan Zickefoose each shot 67.