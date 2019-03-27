CL boys compete in Iowa Boys High School Classic

(Above) Clear Lake’s Jaden O’Brien-Green placed 44th in the 60 meter dash out of 131 runners. He ran the race in 7.60. -Photos by Mid-America’s Kristi Nixon

Select members of the Clear Lake boys track team got an early start on the season by participating in the Iowa Boys High School Classic at Ames. The event features runners from schools of all sizes competing on an indoor track on the campus of Iowa State University at Ames.

“We were happy with our results at ISU coming off of one day of practice after spring break,” said Clear Lake Coach AJ Feuerbach. “All great things need a beginning and we were very pleased with our initial performance.”

Jagger Schmitt recorded Clear Lake’s best placement in the elite meet. He finished 27th in the long jump with a mark of 18’7”. Teammate Tyres Green-Harrington was 83rd at 15’0.75.” The winner in the event was Trenton Beck, of Carlisle. He jumped 21’7”. A total of 94 athletes recorded jumps.

Schmitt and Green-Harrington were also members of Clear Lake’s 4x400 relay which placed 25th in a time of 3:44.58. Other relay members included Austin Warnke and Jaden O’Brien-Green. A team from Cedar Falls finished first among 50 relay teams in a time of 3:25.47.

The Lions also competed in the 1600 Sprint Medley relay. Austin Larson, Mitchell Raber, Schmitt and Tanner Reimann were 40th in a time of 4:01.77. The winning team was from Atlantic and posted a time of 3:38.80. Sixty-six teams ran in the event.

O’Brien-Green and Warnke raced in the 60 meter dash, with O’Brien Green placing 44th in 7.60 and Warnke coming in 80th in 7.84. One hundred thirty-one runners competed in the race. Harrison Waylee, of Urbandale, was the winner in 6.96.

Raber and PJ Feuerbach ran the 60 meter hurdles in 10.08 and 10.87 respectively. Raber placed 67th among 95 athletes and Feuerbach was 81st.

Feuerbach also ran the 1600 in a time of 5:35.41, good for 80th place in the field of 103. The winner was Noah Kohut-Jackson, of Ames, in 4:29.52.

Clear Lake’s Vlad Starrett was 66th in the 3200 meter run in 12:09.64. The winner was Tim Sindt, of Ankeny, in 9:37.28.

Cameron Levenhagen was 53rd and Austin Larson 74th in the shot put. Levenhagen recorded a throw of 40’5.5”, while Larson threw 38’3.25”. One hundred thirteen athletes recorded tosses in the event.

The Clear Lake boys and girls track teams will participate in their first meet of the season Thursday, March 28, at Manly. The co-ed meet starts at 5 p.m.