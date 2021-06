A City-Wide Garage Sales sponsored by the Mirror-Reporter is this weekend. A posting of 21 sales locations, days, times and the treasures you may find, appears on page 14 in this week’s paper. The sales can also be found online at www.clreporter.com and the Mirror-Reporter’s Facebook page.

Link to sales: http://clreporter.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/CL06162021_A_14_BW.pdf