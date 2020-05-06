Citywide Garage Sale called off

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter will not sponsor its previously announced Citywide Garage Sale scheduled for the weekend of May 23.

The decision comes after consulting with Cerro Gordo Public Health officials, who do not recommend the sales at this time.

The Mirror-Reporter will re-evaluate its other four scheduled Citywide sale dates (June 20, July 18, Aug. 22 and Sept. 19) and will make announcements in the weeks leading up to each sale.

Since such sales are not prohibited, the newspaper will continue to advertise any sales an individual chooses to hold throughout the coming months. Usual deadlines and pricing are in effect. Garage sales will continue to appear in the Reporter’s print, social media and website.