City will pursue purchase of two properties

(Above) Expansion of the Clear Lake Public Library has “not been on the radar” for the City, but Council members called the opportunity to purchase the former Woodford-Wheeler building too good to pass up.-Reporter photo.

by Marianne Gasaway

The City of Clear Lake is considering the purchase of two properties to allow for future expansions to the Clear Lake Public Library and a park.

At its Monday night meeting the City Council set a public hearing for Dec. 7 on a proposal to issue general obligation bond debt, not to exceed $600,000, for land acquisition for two projects.

“The relocation of the Woodford-Wheeler lumberyard from downtown Clear Lake to 7th Avenue North has presented the City with an opportunity to acquire that property for a future library expansion project,” stated City Administrator Scott Flory.

The park expansion project is to acquire the property on South 15th Street currently utilized by Cerro Gordo County for its Clear Lake Secondary Roads department.

According to Flory, it is not anticipated that the property acquisition would take place until the Spring 2021. The property would be used for the future “Everybody Plays Playground Project.”

As reported in last week’s Mirror-Reporter, that project has reached its initial funding goal (funds are still being raised for additional amenities) and will break ground in the spring. Inclusive playgrounds go beyond Americans with Disabilities accessibility compliance. They are designed to provide children and families of all