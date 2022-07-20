City sends re-zoning request for RV campground to P&Z for recommendation

by Marianne Gasaway

A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at City Hall to discuss the rezoning of a parcel of land located just north of the Clear Lake State Park campground for use as a recreational vehicle campground.

AKK Investment Properties LLC, of Webster City, is petitioning to rezone the property at 2605 South Shore Drive from “low-density residential” to “intensive commercial” to allow for the development. The 7.45 acre parcel is located south of 26th Avenue South and west of South Shore Drive.

At Monday’s City Council meeting City Administrator Scott Flory explained there are three ways to initiate rezoning: the City Council may submit the matter to the Planning and Zoning Commission, P&Z may take up the initiative and advance it to the Council, or the petitioner must obtain signatures from 50 percent of the properties within 200-feet of the parcel proposed for rezoning.

Flory said the petitioner “came up short” of the signature requirement, so the Council could consider referring the request to the P&Z Commission for review and recommendation at its July 26 meeting.

On a 5-0 vote, the Council approved a legal notice to run July 21 in the Mirror-Reporter and set the date for the hearing. The P&Z will review the request at its July 26 meeting and make a recommendation to the Council for it to act upon on Aug. 1.

Other business

In other business Monday, the Council approved amendments and modifications to its Consolidates Urban Renewal Area Plan/TIF Districts in order to incorporate some

