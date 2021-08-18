City, school political races begin to take shape

by Marianne Gasaway

At least one incumbent will be seeking re-election in both the city and school races in November.

Dana Brant, at-large City Council representative, said his name will definitely be on the ballot.

“I have decided to run again because I truly enjoy engaging in all the projects and infrastructure the City of Clear Lake does to enhance and provide a better quality of life for all our citizens,” said Brant. “I believe we truly are blessed to have a little piece of paradise right here on earth. Being on city council for eight years has allowed me the opportunity to see how well all of the different departments collaborate to make Clear Lake so awesome.”

The other City Council seat to be decided Nov. 2 is currently held by Bennett Smith. When contacted last week, the Second Ward representative said he expects to make a formal announcement within the next few weeks.

Mayor Nelson Crabb, who has occupied the position since 2006, also said he is still in the decision making process.

One of two current Clear Lake School Board members has announced their intention to seek re-election.

“It’s an honor to serve our district and help our community,” said Tony Brownlee, who will be running for a second term on the board.

Current School Board President Chyrl Bergvig, who was first elected to the Board in 2013, said she is not yet ready to make an announcement.