City, school pen letter of intent for proposed wellness center

by Marianne Gasaway

A letter of intent to construct a wellness and recreation center in partnership with the Clear Lake School District received positive reaction Monday night from the Clear Lake City Council.

City Administrator Scott Flory reviewed a non-binding letter of intent for a center proposed to adjoin Clear Lake High School. Calling the letter “an expression of good faith,” Flory said a 28E agreement would be developed in the future to memorialize details of joint project. “This is a first step so the school knows they have a partner,” said Flory.

A 28E agreement would be signed no later than 30 days following the successful passage of a public referendum proposed by the school district for the calendar year 2020. The letter of intent can be terminated at any time by either party here, or if the referendum would not pass, then the letter of intent would terminate at that point, he explained.

The project is part of an $18 million bond issue the district is putting before voters March 3.

Flory explained the city will cover day-to-day operation of the center, including staffing and will be entitled to revenues generated at the facility. The school will own the building and agree to lease to the city for not less than 25 years.

Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee said committee members who have been a part of the proposed project have just begun collecting signatures for a petition to put the bond issue on the ballot. The proposed $18 million bond, which requires 60 percent approval, would provide funds to