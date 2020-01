The Clear Lake Public Works Department will be picking up live Christmas trees on Friday, Jan. 10.

Residents are asked to have trees on the curb where drivers can see them, with all decorations removed and not in plastic bags. Trees will not be picked up in alleys, commercial properties, or inside mobile home parks.

Residents may also take live Christmas trees to the Yard Waste Facility at 1419 2nd Ave. S. at any time.