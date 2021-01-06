City negotiates purchase of county shed for new park

By Marianne Gasaway

The City of Clear Lake will purchase the former Cerro Gordo County shed at 109 S. 15th St., for $250,000.

The City Council approved the land acquisition Monday night, setting the stage for expansion of the Aquatic Center and creation of the Everybody Plays Playground.

The playground announced in late 2020 it has reached its initial funding goal (funds are still being raised for additional amenities) and will break ground in the spring. Inclusive playgrounds go beyond Americans with Disabilities accessibility compliance. They are designed to provide children and families of all physical, mental and social abilities and ages an opportunity to play together in an integrated, sensory-rich environment without the barriers that traditionally exist on a playground. The nearest similar playgrounds are located in Cedar Falls and Ames.

City Councilman Mike Callahan noted the South 15th Street neighborhood is experiencing a great transformation. A housing project is underway on the east side of the street where a former