City names new finance director

Marriott exec will join staff Sept. 21

The City of Clear Lake has selected Creighton Schmidt as its new Director of Finance. Schmidt will replace Linda Nelson, who is retiring after more than 30 years as the City’s Finance Director.

Schmidt, 32, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has more than 10 years experience with Marriott International. He comes to Clear Lake from the Washington D.C. metro area, where he was a multi-property director of finance and accounting. His career with Marriott Corporation involved various finance and accounting positions in: Coralville, Iowa; Newport, R.I.; San Jose, Calif.; and Salt Lake City, Utah. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting (B.B.A); Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Management (B.B.M); and a Master of Business Administration (MBA), with Distinction, all from the University of Iowa, Tippie College of Business.

City Administrator Scott Flory stated that, “While in Coralville, Creighton worked closely with the City of Coralville and was highly recommended by city officials in that community. Mayor Crabb, city staff, elected officials, and I all spent significant time with him during his visit to Clear Lake and we look forward to him providing strategic financial leadership and management to our City departments so that we may collaboratively accomplish the goals and priorities of the City. Creighton’s combination of education, management, and the depth of his strategic financial planning experience made him the best fit for our organization.”

Schmidt and his wife, Ashley, have three children and have now relocated to Clear Lake. He will begin working at City Hall on Monday, Sept. 21.