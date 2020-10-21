City names interim public works director

Jeremy Korenberg has been named interim Public Works Director for the City of Clear Lake. The City Council approved the hiring at its meeting Monday night, Oct. 19.

Korenberg, who currently serves as Operations and Maintenance Superintendent for the City, steps into the post previously held by Joe Weigel, who retired last month after 31 years with the city.

An agreement reached with Korenberg, who has been with the City approximately three years, calls for a 10 percent increase in his hourly wage base rate of $35.45, effective immediately.

City Administrator Scott Flory told the City Council Korenberg will provide continuity in the position and allow the City to take its time in its search for a permanent public works director.