City leaders choose members for county-wide development plan

by Marianne Gasaway

Three Clear Lake representatives have been chosen as members of a county-wide Comprehensive Plan Update Project committee.

City Councils in Clear Lake and Mason City, along with the Board of Supervisors, each appointed three persons to help develop a joint comprehensive plan which will be administered by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation.

The Clear Lake Council named Councilman Bennett Smith, Planning and Zoning Commission leader Mark Bale and Clear Lake resident Stacy Doughan as its representatives during their most recent meeting. Doughan is also CEO of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

The committee will work to identify goals for the county’s future, including land use regulation.

Other members of the committee are Paul Adams, Colleen Niedermayer and Melissa Fabian, representing Mason City, and Casey Callanan, Heidi Marquardt, and Andy Meyer, representing Cerro Gordo County.