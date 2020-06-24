City gets ready to open new Splash Pad

(Above) Workers from Peterson Construction, of Webster City, are busy this month putting the finishing touches on the expanded Splash Pad, restrooms and shelter at City Beach.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

In the summer of cancellations, there is finally something to look forward to!

The City of Clear Lake has announced it will hold a brief dedication ceremony for its new Splash Pad complex at City Beach at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, and then open it up to the public to enjoy during the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.