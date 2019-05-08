City Councilman won’t seek re-election

Business takes Boehnke away from city service

Clear Lake City Councilman Jim Boehnke gave notice at Monday night’s meeting that he will not be seeking re-election in the Third Ward this fall.

Private business ventures have been taking Boehnke and his wife, Renee, out of state in recent months and are continuing to offer opportunity, he explained at the meeting’s conclusion.

“It’s been a great seven and one-half years so far, and I will serve the remainder of my term out,” he said, adding that he does not anticipate missing many more meetings. If he is gone on a meeting night he suggested he could participate through a conference call.

“I am still interested and want to serve,” he added. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the people of Clear Lake.

Boehnke is currently in the final year of his second four-year term. In 2015 he was returned to the Council with a narrow victory over former First Ward representative Dana Brant, 161-145. Brant was forced to seek re-election in Ward Three due to redistricting created by the census. Brant went on to be elected to a City Council at-large seat.

In addition to the Third Ward seat, Clear Lake voters will cast ballots for two other council positions in November. Positions held currently by First Ward Councilman Mark Ebeling and At-large Councilman and mayor pro-tem Mike Callanan will be determined.