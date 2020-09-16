City approves incentives for $3 million development along Highway 122

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake City Council has unanimously approved a development agreement with Flatrock Group LLC which will facilitate a $3 million project in the newly opened Courtway Park Subdivision north of Highway 122 just east of Interstate 35.

City Administrator Scott Flory reviewed the project with the City Council at its Tuesday, Sept. 8 meeting.

The developer has purchased approximately 10.91 acres and has proposed platting of a two-lot subdivision on Highway 122 between 36th Place North and a right of way to be platted and dedicated to the City for a future extension of North 40th Street.

An economic development project identified as the RAKA building, has been proposed for Lot 1. It would be a 14,536 square foot pre-engineered metal one-story structure, with 5,671 square feet designated for offices, conference room, support staff area and showroom. The remaining 8,865 square feet will be used for service bays, wash bay, parts storage and support.

RAKA is an aerial and material handling lift solutions business, representing top brands of aerial work platforms, lift trucks and warehouse equipment. According to Flory, the company is currently located in the unincorporated portion of Cerro Gordo County, between Clear Lake and Mason City on Highway 122.

The proposed subdivision is expected to go before the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission later this month and the Preliminary Plat could reach the City Council for its Sept. 21 meeting.

The development will require the extension of sanitary sewer mainline improvements, which Flory noted will also enable future properties to be served, including the Mason City Municipal Airport.