City approves fire truck purchase despite higher than anticipated cost

by Marianne Gasaway

The City will proceed with plans to purchase a new Class A fire pumper truck despite bids for the new unit coming in notably over budget.

The bid opening for the apparatus was conducted on Monday, July 25, at City Hall. There was only one bid received; Toyne Fire Apparatus, of Breda, Iowa submitted a bid of $729,010.

“We communicated with seven vendors, but received just one bid, which was incredibly disappointing to us. They all had expressed interest,” said Fire Chief Doug Meyers. He explained that the CLFD had created its own specifications for their new vehicle, picking options from all vendors. However, in speaking to those who did not submit bids, the department learned companies each prefer to use their own specifications.

The City has purchased several vehicles from tone in the past with positive experiences and the department recommended moving ahead with this pur-