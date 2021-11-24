Church’s rich history recorded in book

(Above) The Congregational Church in Clear Lake was located at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and North 4th Street. The church, dedicated in February 1895, is shown as it looked in 1912.

by Michelle Watson

First Congregational Church, of Clear Lake, is celebrating its 150th Anniversary. The church intended to honor this milestone last year, but due to Covid-19, the celebration has been delayed. Special events are now being planned for this winter.

Church member Ernest Reineke wanted to mark the anniversary in a special way. Reineke, who has a background in writing and publishing various family and school music department histories, felt passionate about putting together a history book for the church. The book began with 1,000 pages, but Reineke said he condensed it to 267. The spiral bound book is available to purchase or view in the History Room at the Clear Lake Public Library.

“I knew there needed to be a book and I had an urgency