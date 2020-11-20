Christmas events canceled

Chamber, One Vision cancel in-person holiday events Dec. 4-6

by Marianne Gasaway

It’s getting harder and harder to get festive.

Two more long-standing events in Clear Lake have been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with heavy hearts the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and One Vision announce the cancellation of in-person events the weekend of Dec. 4-6—Christmas by the Lake and One Vision’s Festival of Trees weekend,” the organizations announced Tuesday. “When our organizations made the decision to move forward with in-person events the weekend of Dec. 4-6, the 14-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate was in the single digits for our county. In the last few weeks, the positivity rate and hospitalizations in Cerro Gordo county and across the state have skyrocketed. It is in the best interest of our community to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. As much as we want a fun-filled holiday weekend, we do not feel we can do it in a way that keeps our teams, volunteers, and event attendees safe, nor can we execute in-person events while complying with the state’s current restrictions. Additionally, we need to work together to keep our community open and health care system from being overwhelmed.”

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stacy Doughan said her organization has planned and is working on alternate virtual events to support One Vision and local businesses.

The public can enjoy an extended Festival of Trees experience in downtown Clear Lake. Each year, area volunteers come together to show their Christmas spirit by decorating a variety of Christmas trees, wreaths, and swags for this annual event. Decorated trees for One Vision’s 25th Festival of Trees can be found at “Silver Star Hosts” (participating downtown business storefronts) now through Dec. 6. Trees will be available for purchase Nov. 25-Dec. 6 online at www.OVFOT.org.

One Vision’s Lights On 5K will be held virtually this year. Register at www.lightson5K.org. All proceeds go toward purchasing Christmas gifts for the people they support. One Vision leaders point out that this year with COVID-19, the need will be even greater as many families will be unable to spend the holidays together.

Another Clear Lake holiday staple — the opportunity to see Santa Claus, is also in the works. Doughan urged families to stay tuned for an announcement regarding a fun way for kids to see Santa safely.

“We deeply appreciate the community’s support during this unusual year,” added Doughan.

For information on other events happening around town, visit www.clearlakeiowa.com.