Chris A. Templeton

Chris Alan Templeton, 61, of Clear Lake, Iowa, passed away on Aug. 15, 2022.

Visitation was held on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.

A funeral service for Chris was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial was in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to One Vision an organization the Templeton family feels strongly about.

Chris was born on April 30, 1961, to Joseph and Francis (Beringer) Templeton in Mason City. Chris graduated from Clear Lake High School in the class of 1979. After graduation, Chris worked in construction, farming, and painting. Chris’s work includes painting the giant ice cream cone at the South Shore Sweet Spot ice cream shop.

Chris enjoyed fishing, golfing, cribbage, playing basketball at Zion Lutheran Church, and was always ready to lend a helping hand to family or friends in need.

One of Chris’s inspiring moments was being invited by the David Letterman Show to audition in New York City for an opportunity to be on the show. Unfortunately, Chris was not selected to be on the show, but he enjoyed an experience of a lifetime.

He is survived by brothers, Steve Templeton (Lisa), and Greg Templeton; sister, Susan Templeton; and sister-in-law, April Templeton; nephews, Alex Templeton (Nicole), Jacob Frieden-Templeton, William Frieden-Templeton; and niece, Allison (Templeton) Dalton and husband, Tommy Dalton; and great-nephew, Cole Dalton.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Templeton and Francis Templeton; and brother, Terry Templeton.

