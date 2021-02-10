Chimney fire damages home

Approximately $12,000 in damage was caused by a chimney fire in the attic of a rural Clear Lake home Monday night, Feb. 8.

At approximately 8:02 p.m., the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the resident of a home located at 9050 B 300th St. The Clear Lake Fire Department responded with two engine companies, 10 firefighters, and one ambulance crew with two medics.

Firefighters searched the ceiling area around a wood burning fireplace chimney pipe in the attic of the home. Smoke from smoldering insulation had filled the attic. Firefighters found burning insulation and some ceiling rafters that had burned completely through.

Firefighters remained on scene for about 90 minutes, pulling sheetrock from the ceiling, insulation from the attic, and using some water to extinguish hotspots in the ceiling and walls around the fireplace.

The owner of the home George Bennett and his wife, Rhonda, were home at the time of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.