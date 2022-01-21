Cheryl Ann Glenn

Cheryl Ann (Schaer) Glenn passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2022 at the age of 76, at Longmont United Hospital in Colorado.

She was born in Mason City, Iowa to Lawrence A. Schaer and Gwendolyn G. (Harriott) Schaer on Aug. 23, 1945. Cheryl attended Mason City Schools and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1963. Cheryl attended Mason City Junior College. She married and later divorced, and was blessed by a daughter, Heather (Glenn) Bahr.

Cheryl spent most of her career working for JILA at The University of Colorado at Boulder. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, sewing, baking, music, watching movies, playing games, volunteering, and having long conversations on the phone with loved ones. She loved to sing songs and tell stories to her grandchildren, Benjamin and Zachary. She considered being a mother and grandmother her most precious endeavor.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother; and brother, Larry Schaer.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-law, Heather and Matt Bahr, of Centennial, Colo.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Amy (Schaer) and Chad Kuhlers, of Clear Lake; her grandsons, Benjamin and Zachary Bahr; and her nephews, Christopher and Anthony Kuhlers.

Cheryl’s legacy will continue to benefit those who loved her along with those who were the recipients of her gifts of organ and tissue donations.

To celebrate Cheryl’s life, a graveside service will be held at a later date in Mason City, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Heather Bahr at 8385 E Costilla Pl. Centennial, CO 80112 or Amy Kuhlers, 3780 240th St Clear Lake, IA 50428.