Check out the new seed library!

There’s a new library in town… a SEED library! Starting Friday, April 1, patrons to the Clear Lake Public Library will find a Community Seed Library near the upstairs circulation desk. A seed library is a collection of seeds (flower, grass, vegetable, herbs) that patrons can borrow to plant at home. This collaboration between Central Gardens of North Iowa and the Clear Lake Public Library is hoping to encourage the community to garden, reconnect people to the outdoors, create a community-sustained seed collection, and provide information and education about gardening.

As the initiative progresses, look for information from the organizations on programs aimed at Seed Saving, hopefully to come this fall.

How does it work? It’s no April Fool’s joke. The seeds are completely free and you don’t even need a library card to enjoy them.

Sponsors ask that patrons limit themselves to just five packets total