Charlotte M. Kaster, 90, of Ventura passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

A memorial service for Charlotte and Dick Kaster was held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. Inurnment was at Concord Cemetery in Garner.

Charlotte was born April 17, 1930, the daughter of Lyle and Alma (Knop) Clapper, in Ventura. She married Dick Kaster on Nov. 19, 1948, and had two children. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2008.

She was a lifelong resident of Ventura and attended Ventura Community Schools. She worked on the farm, managed the Reel Inn, and later the Bait and Tackle shop, in Ventura.

Charlotte enjoyed talking with people, loved her pets and watching and feeding wildlife.

Charlotte is survived by a brother, Richard (Carolyn) Clapper; son, Gary Kaster, of Harpers Ferry, Iowa; daughter, Cathy (Dean) Gilbertson, of Omaha; grandchildren, Jessica (Kaster) Miller, of Waterville, Iowa, Kristy (Tristan) England and Kyle Gilbertson, both of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Memphis Miller, Emerson and Clara England; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 59 years, Dick.

Charlotte’s family would like to thank the staff at Concord Care Center in Garner for their care and kindness.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.