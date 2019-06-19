Charles M. Clemens

Charles “Charlie” M. Clemens, 91, of Ventura, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at IOOF Home, in Mason City.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St., Mason City, with the Rev. Phil Boender officiating.

Charlie was born June 3, 1928, the son of Alfred and Dorothy (Gruber) Clemens, in Mason City. He married Ruth Cox on March 19, 1948, at Wesley United Methodist Church, in Mason City. She preceded him in death on Sept. 24, 2010.

A graduate of Mason City High School, class of 1947, Charlie served in the United States Navy as a first electricians mate on the USS Missouri during the Korean War. He worked for Dewey Electric, in Ventura, as an electrician for most of his career, and was the oldest member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in Iowa.

Charlie was a member of the Clear Lake Yacht Club, North Iowa Snow Seekers and IBEW. He and Ruth liked dancing to big band music at the Surf Ballroom earlier in his life. He loved being active outdoors, sailing on Clear Lake, riding snowmobiles, gardening, and most of all, spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Charlie is survived by two sons, Steve (Kathy) Clemens, of Mason City, and Rusty (Carol) Clemens, of Ventura; six grandchildren, Jeff (Genevieve) Clemens, of Garner, Jennifer (Tony) Trettin, of Mason City, Nathan Clemens, of Myrtle Beach, SC, Matthew (Jody) Clemens, of Clear Lake, Jeremy (Sarah) Clemens, of Iowa Falls, and Jason Clemens, of Mason City; nine great-grandchildren, Jay, Lillian and Hudson Clemens, Harley Trettin, Arthur and Henry Clemens, and Aiden, Hailey and Mackenzie Clemens; a sister-in-law, Carole Bacon, of Fort Collins, Colo.; and a daughter-in-law, Marcia and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Donald in 1999; and two brothers in infancy.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.