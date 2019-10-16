Charles H. Springer Jr.

Charles Herman Springer Jr. “Charlie,” 89, died at his home in Clear Lake on Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019.

Services were held on Friday, Oct. 11, at Hastings Funeral Home, in Perry, with burial in Violet Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will take place in Clear Lake at a later date.

Among Charlie’s survivors are his three sons, Richard (Pattie) of Creston and Gary (Julie), of Phoenix, Az., and Lynn (Martise Shevik), of Clear Lake; three grandchildren: Mindi Jones (Brett), of Grimes, Susan Phipps, of Creston, and Cally Olson (Kully), of Rockwell City; seven great-grandchilden, Taylor, Kole, Brady, Blake, Madelynn, Aibree and Kensley; two sisters, Irene Hanselman (Evertt) and Vivian Smotherman, both of Perry.

Memorials in his name will be accepted at Hasting Funeral Home for the family’s later designation.