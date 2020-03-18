Charles H. (Friz) Frisbie, Jr.

Charles Harold “Friz” Frisbie, Jr., 94, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Per Friz’s wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no public service.

Charles was born Oct. 23, 1925 in Chicago, Ill., the son of Charles Harold Sr. and Dorothy (Oelz) Frisbie.

A graduate of Proviso High School, in the Chicago area, Friz and his football talent, took him to Drake University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in 1949. On the train ride from Chicago to Des Moines to begin his time at Drake, he noticed a beautiful young lady, in a teal suit, traveling on the same train. Sometime later, Friz recognized that same beauty on the Drake campus. She turned out to be his future wife, Ila Jean Walker. Friz and Ila were married July 5, 1947, in Des Moines.

Friz’s outgoing personality led him into a successful career as a pharmaceutical salesman and manufacturer’s representative. Their growing family lived in Des Moines for 10 years before moving to their house in Clear Lake in 1958. It was a home filled with so much love, laughter and activity.

Friz loved fishing for walleye on Clear Lake, in any season. He also enjoyed pheasant hunting and was a true “grill master” much to Ila’s delight. Friz was very active in the beginning years of the Clear Lake Arts Council and early “Art in the Park” and Council theatre events.

Friz is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ila Jean Frisbie, Clear Lake; daughter, Diane (Bruce) Rich, Sacramento, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Benjamin (Niona) Rich, Marina del Rey, Calif., Katie Rich (Chris McFarland), San Diego, Calif.; Nick Frisbie, Mason City, Iowa, Steve Mailey and Sara Mailey, Nevada, Iowa, Megan Rezek and Branwen Floden, Des Moines; and seven great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Avery, Riley, Maycie, McCade, Sydny and Owen; and his very special niece, Nancy Conroy and husband, Chuck, who both provided love and many good deeds to “Uncle Friz”.

Friz was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanne Bearss; and his sons, Michael and David; and daughter, Jill.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.