Charles E. ‘Chuck’ Myers, 49, of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Clear Lake.

Funeral services for Chuck Myers were held on Monday, Aug. 10, at the Surf Ballroom, in Clear Lake. Graveside services were private.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, it is strongly suggested that memorial contributions be made to Chuck’s family.

Ewing Funeral Chapel, Britt, was in charge of arrangements.