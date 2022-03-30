Changing lives: The impact of the Children’s Autism Center

(Above) Children’s Autism Center therapist Tiffany Townsend meets with Sam, from Charles City, twice a month, teaching him skills to help on a daily basis.-Submitted photo.

by Erin Gansen Luong

Sam enters the Children’s Autism Center’s (CAC) waiting room on the One Vision campus, greets his therapists, and settles in behind the Candyland board game. “I’m going to win,” he confidently tells his long-time therapist. “I know you will, Sam. You usually do,” replies Laura Korth, clinic director at One Vision’s CAC in Clear Lake. Sam and his family have been making the 44.7 mile trip from their home in Charles City to the CAC, “since it was Opportunity Village.”

Sam’s Dad, Jason, his wife, Amy, and their oldest son, Vinny, settle into a familiar loveseat in the waiting room while his youngest son patiently awaits his session. Sam, who often “plays clinic” at home, is quite familiar with this routine.

Forty-four miles and seven tenths two days a week for seven years, since Sam was three years old.

“When Sam was first diagnosed, he just didn’t talk much, wasn’t meeting milestones,” Jason Joslin, Sam’s dad recalls. “It was nice to have someone (therapists at the CAC) who knew what was going on who could explain it to you. Like, ‘Here, this is what we’re looking at.’”

Amy agrees.

“At the time it was overwhelming, just the diagnosis in general, but having someone to help us navigate through that was helpful,” she adds. “When something is going on at home or school, we can talk with Sam’s therapists about it. They’re able to look a little deeper behind it and see what’s causing it to see why he’s doing that behavior— because it’s not for attention. It’s been so helpful and eye opening that there’s people who understand that he’s not acting out to be naughty, this is the way he’s communicating with us.”

The CAC has had a huge impact on Sam’s life. He takes what he has learned at the Center and implements it on a daily basis.

“It was hard having a brother who wouldn’t talk to you or play when we were growing up,” admits Vinnie, Sam’s older brother. “But they’ve (CAC) taught him things and now he can talk with me. I play a lot of sports outdoors and Sam couldn’t be out there with me because he would run off.” He was a Houdini from the word go, according to Jason. “He’s a lot better now. That is one of the many things the Center has helped Sam with.”

That’s just one important behavior Sam has worked on during his time at the CAC. Interpersonal interactions are another. From the beginning, Jason asked himself what wouldn’t he do for Sam? “And so far, I haven’t found anything. There is nothing I wouldn’t do for my kid. When Sam first started treatment we were driving those 44.7 miles three times a week, then turning around and heading back the other way for a UNI speech therapy program in Cedar Falls. It was a lot. I quit my job to do it. Me and the boys were basically Road Dogs that summer.”

“I do recommend the CAC to other families