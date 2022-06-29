Changes to take effect for County Transit services

Effective July 1 operation of the Clear Lake and Hancock County Transit services will be performed by the Region 2 Transit System, a program of the North Iowa Area Council of Governments. One Vision has previously operated both services for many years.

For passengers needing to reserve trips from July 1 on, they will need to contact the Region 2 Transit System at 641-357-7050. The dispatch office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday and will be located at Pritchard’s Innovations Center, 1 Teamquest Way, Ste. 2, Clear Lake.

Fares will remain the same. The service will continue to accept Region 2 Transit System tickets that are sold at Clear Lake City Hall.

The service is open to the general public and is available for commuters, shoppers, students, seniors, persons with disabilities and travelers of all types. The bus will pick you up at your door and deliver you to the door of: your job; medical appointment; meal site; school; or favorite shopping center.

More information on the Region 2 Transit System can be found at www.R2BUS.org