Chamber Board names new president, CEO

The Clear Lake Area Chamber Board has appointed Stacy Doughan as president and CEO, effective May 28, 2019, to succeed retiring President and CEO Tim Coffey. This appointment culminated after an extensive search process commenced in January, with nearly three dozen regional candidates submitting qualifications.

Doughan has 13 years of leadership, sales and marketing experience at TeamQuest, a HelpSystems company, where she held multiple roles with increasing responsibility throughout her tenure. Most recently, Doughan was a marketing manager, where she developed and executed business to business marketing programs and established strong skills to hone in on individual and varied company objectives. Doughan began her career at John Deere, working as an intern while in college and then accepted a full time position upon graduation. She received a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Northern Iowa, graduating Cum Laude.

Doughan has lived in Clear Lake since 2006. She has been active in the community, volunteering for a variety of organizations, including the one-on-one mentoring program at the North Iowa Youth Task Force, Junior Achievement, serving as Secretary of the TeamQuest Foundation, and serving as a Vice President of the Clear Lake Booster Club. In addition to her community involvement, she has completed and employed many leadership training programs.

“Stacy possesses the leadership and relationship building skill sets required for this position, as well as strong strategic and technology expertise,” Diana Symonds, Chamber Board chair said. “We are excited about the passion and energy she will bring to the Chamber organization.”

“Outgoing President and CEO Tim Coffey has been an outstanding leader for the Chamber and to our community. His numerous accomplishments and lasting contributions will be his legacy,” Symonds concluded.

Doughan, in accepting her new position, noted, “As a proud Clear Lake community member, I am honored and grateful to serve in this important role. Tim Coffey and the existing Chamber team are an outstanding asset to the community, and I look forward to building on their accomplishments.”

Coffey and Doughan will work together the week of May 28 to provide for an orderly transition.