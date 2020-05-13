Cerro Gordo Wind Farm project begins to take shape

(Above) A photo of the first foundation put in place for one of 16 wind turbines which will comprise a new Cerro Gordo County Wind Farm south of Clear Lake. -Submitted photo.

by Marianne Gasaway

A small city has taken shape south of Clear Lake, as crews are in the midst of rebuilding the Cerro Gordo County Wind Farm.

In February, NextEra Energy Resources LLC began the $50 million project which involves replacing 55 turbines with 16 new ones which will generate the same amount of energy. The new turbines will stand 291-feet tall, compared to the 187-foot tall units which each generate slightly less than one megawatt of energy.

Twenty-five landowners are involved in the current project.

“Since building the Cerro Gordo Wind Energy Center in 1999 there have been significant enhancements in turbine technology,” stated Project Developer Mike Weich.

A lot of underground and ground level work is currently taking place at the wind farm site. New turbine sites are being readied and old ones are coming down.

Underground wiring from the original project, which is more