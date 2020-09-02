Central Gardens announces successful capital campaign

(Above) Jackie Cafferty created a new succulent garden in conjuntion with the Gardens’ 20th anniversary. Read about her inspiration for the feature on page 5A. - Submitted photo.

The Central Gardens Board of Directors is pleased to announce the completion of a successful capital campaign that was launched in 2019 in anticipation of the Garden’s 20th anniversary in 2020. Originally the campaign set a goal to raise $220,000 to fund twelve upgrades to the grounds, all slated for completion by the end of the 2020 season.

“The North Iowa community’s response has been overwhelming, and we are pleased to announce that the total amount raised was nearly $350,000,” indicated Board Treasurer Ann Grochala. “What’s truly exciting is not only surpassing our goal as we did, but also being able to contribute half of all monies raised to our permanent endowment, as per board policy, ensuring Central Gardens’ existence in perpetuity.”

Work on many of the 12 projects has already been completed or is in process.

“We’ve already added a significant number of trees and shrubs to the 8th Street side of the property, all designed to create a significant sound barrier between the Gardens and the street,” indicated Bob Rennebohm, Central Gardens Board member and registered landscape architect who drew up plans pro bono for the Upgrade effort. “The fountain at the main entrance has been remodeled; there are new welcome banners hanging from four lampposts on 8th Street; the Ceremonial Lawn has had new irrigation and drainage systems installed; new finials have been mounted on the pillars at the south gate; and a new arch and a sliding gate feature at the south entrance will soon be added,” Rennebohm noted.

Other projects include the addition of a sign at the

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition