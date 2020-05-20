Celebrating the school year

The end of the school year Friday, May 15, was marked in similar ways. (Above) Clear Lake High School’s Class of 2020 paraded through the community, drawing cheers from those along the route around the lake. Almost all of the class’s 100 seniors participated in the parade, which was organized by teachers and parents. The Clear Lake Police Department led the students’ vehicles down Main Avenue and around the lake, finishing at Lions Field. A graduation ceremony is scheduled for June 21 at CLHS. (Below) Clear Creek parents and students planned a parade past their school to thank teachers for their work this school year. Sofia Allbee was among those sharing a message, wave and smile with her teachers.-Reporter photos by Chris Barragy.