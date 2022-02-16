Catch the kites Saturday

by Marianne Gasaway

Stacy Doughan thinks this might be the first time she has ever wished for cold weather. And although she chuckles when she says it, she’s not kidding.

The Chamber of Commerce is ready to host Clear Lake’s popular Color the Wind kite festival on Saturday. All they need is for Mother Nature to cooperate for a few more days.

“So far the ice is good and we have a safety team that monitors it daily with criteria for human traffic, ATV and vehicle safety on the ice,” said Doughan, the Chamber’s executive director. “All systems are go at this point.”

This will be the first year the Chamber has hosted the event. They are taking the reins with the help of former festival organizers Larry and Kay Day, who established the festival in 2002.

According to Doughan, 38 kite flyers are committed to the event at the Sea Wall, including a couple from England

New non-profit joins in the fun

If you’re planning to attend the Color the Wind kite festival Saturday (or even if you’re not), there’s a great chance to learn a little bit about the wind and kites from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at The Hub, 501 1st Ave. N.

Lorena Malecha is making the workshop the first event for the North Iowa Children’s