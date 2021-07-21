Carson Krefft to play in Iowa Shrine Bowl July 24

by Michelle Watson

Clear Lake High School’s Carson Krefft will compete in the 49th Iowa Shrine Bowl to be played on Saturday, July 24, at the UNI Dome, in Cedar Falls.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl Game is an all-star football game between selected pre-college football athletes on each side of a north-south dividing line in Iowa.

The players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals, and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.

Krefft, a standout, three-year varsity starting offensive lineman for the Clear Lake Lions, was awarded All-District lineman and was named Academic All-State. He has committed to play football on the next level for the Concordia Golden Bear’s D2 football program in downtown Saint Paul, Minn., where he plans to study Pre-Med and wants to be a radiologist. He is the son of Billy and Michelle Krefft, of Clear Lake.

“Carson was a stable force, calling all our o-line calls, allowing us to be one of the best offenses in the area,” said CLHS Head Football Coach Jared DeVries.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl produces this game each year. The game brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital For Children. To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,760,000 for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Funds for The Shriner’s Hospitals For Children are developed by ticket sales, advertising in the Shrine Bowl program, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorships.

High school football fans can watch live coverage of Iowa’s best pre-college players during Mediacom’s televised broadcast with exclusive statewide television coverage on MC22 (Ch. 22 or 822) starting at 4 p.m. Due to the popularity of this annual game, Mediacom’s complete game coverage will be live, with additional replay telecasts for viewers who may want to watch on alternative dates.